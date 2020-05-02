Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) released its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $198.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.50 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 3.75%. Rogers updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.80-1.00 EPS.

Shares of ROG stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.35. The stock had a trading volume of 246,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,454. Rogers has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $197.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Several brokerages have commented on ROG. B. Riley upped their price objective on Rogers from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

In other Rogers news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $399,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

