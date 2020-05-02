Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT)

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

AOT stock opened at C$0.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $181.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Ascot Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.37 and a 12 month high of C$0.98.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other base metal deposits. Its flagship property include the Premier-Dilworth project located in north of Stewart, British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.