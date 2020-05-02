Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 17.73%.

RBS stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,608,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,849. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.1296 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

RBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Investec upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

