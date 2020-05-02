RPICoin (RPI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16,305.81

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded down 27% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. RPICoin has a market cap of $16,305.81 and $9.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RPICoin has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One RPICoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00054580 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000142 BTC.

RPICoin Profile

RPICoin is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 957,040,237 coins and its circulating supply is 917,028,301 coins. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin. The official message board for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog. The official website for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com.

Buying and Selling RPICoin

RPICoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RPICoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

