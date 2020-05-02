Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 1.05% of Rush Enterprises worth $12,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 14.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,210,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $863,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $399,812.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.38. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

