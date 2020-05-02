Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.85.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RUTH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $6.00 to $9.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. CL King began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

RUTH stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $27.14. The firm has a market cap of $323.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $135.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.76 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 44.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 49,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,232,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

