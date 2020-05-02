Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several brokerages have commented on SAFE. TheStreet downgraded Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Safehold in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 45,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,160,900.00. Insiders purchased 2,014,651 shares of company stock worth $113,886,501 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,909,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,754,000 after buying an additional 108,514 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 640.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,042,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,995,000 after purchasing an additional 901,336 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Safehold by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 590,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,779,000 after purchasing an additional 86,015 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Safehold by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 344,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,882,000 after purchasing an additional 25,622 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Safehold by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 99,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

SAFE stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 55.73 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.27. Safehold has a 52 week low of $24.74 and a 52 week high of $66.70.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 34.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 69.66%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

