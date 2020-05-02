Scala (XLA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 31.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Scala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, STEX and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Scala has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Scala has a total market capitalization of $227,870.14 and approximately $170.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $212.20 or 0.02381542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00196935 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00064211 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043088 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

