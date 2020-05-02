Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,250 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.01% of Scholastic worth $8,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

SCHL opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.03. Scholastic Corp has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.30. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scholastic Corp will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

