SCRIV NETWORK Reaches Market Cap of $11,041.37 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $11,041.37 and approximately $15.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, STEX and Graviex.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv.

Buying and Selling SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

