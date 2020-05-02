Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.18.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SENS shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Senseonics to a “sell” rating and set a $0.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim cut shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,958 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21,761 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 2,732,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 44,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.43.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 million.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

