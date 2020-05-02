Sessia (KICKS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.21 Million

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Sessia has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sessia has a market cap of $615,198.07 and approximately $10.21 million worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sessia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001123 BTC on popular exchanges including Coineal and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00047746 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.92 or 0.04061092 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00062065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00035677 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011192 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011206 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008553 BTC.

About Sessia

Sessia (KICKS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,145,759 tokens. The official website for Sessia is sessia.com. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

