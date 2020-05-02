Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Holdings Reduced by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,731 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,845 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,892,268,000 after acquiring an additional 58,372 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,276,535,000 after acquiring an additional 870,046 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 157,453.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,883,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,399 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,911,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,841,000 after acquiring an additional 146,890 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $675.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $500.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $490.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.74.

Shopify stock opened at $613.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of -552.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $461.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.36. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $242.23 and a twelve month high of $665.74.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

