Short Interest in At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Rises By 8.9%

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,250,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the March 31st total of 13,080,000 shares. Approximately 26.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

HOME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised At Home Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on At Home Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered At Home Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on At Home Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.97.

In other At Home Group news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 518,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $1,217,316.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in At Home Group during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in At Home Group by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 333,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 250,842 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in At Home Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 330,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 26,612 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 188,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HOME traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,838,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,144. The company has a market capitalization of $150.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. At Home Group has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $24.64.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $397.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. At Home Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that At Home Group will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

