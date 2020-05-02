Short Interest in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Rises By 8.9%

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 662,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the March 31st total of 607,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,014,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,416,000 after buying an additional 47,129 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CW traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.11. 280,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.14. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $149.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $655.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.28 million. On average, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

