Short Interest in Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) Expands By 5.3%

Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised Earthstone Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $8.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Earthstone Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 258,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 75,453 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 14,252.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 731,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 726,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 59,319 shares during the period. 24.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESTE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. 188,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,843. The company has a market cap of $149.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.05 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.16 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

