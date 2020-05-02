Short Interest in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Rises By 8.9%

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,600 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the March 31st total of 301,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Geospace Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Richard F. Miles purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,830. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1,620.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GEOS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 185,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,860. Geospace Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $25.70 million during the quarter.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.