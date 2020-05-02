Short Interest in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Grows By 5.4%

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 734,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,891 shares in the company, valued at $15,305,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,912 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,130 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

IART stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.81. 501,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,860. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Integra Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $65.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.71.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $395.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.51 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

