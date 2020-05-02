Short Interest in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) Expands By 8.8%

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,100 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 473,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, insider Eric Andersen purchased 16,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $58,103.78. Also, Director Noah G. Levy purchased 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $27,842.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 35,910 shares of company stock valued at $111,629. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.25% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MACK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.72. 16,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,388. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.49.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that targets biomarker-defined cancers. The company is developing MM-310, an antibody-directed nanotherapeutic, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors. Its preclinical product candidates include MM-401, an agonistic antibody targeting a novel immuno-oncology target; and MM-201, a stabilized agonist-Fc fusion protein targeting death receptors 4 and 5.

