Short Interest in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Grows By 8.4%

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,500 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the March 31st total of 133,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:MLR traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.28. The company had a trading volume of 65,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,453. Miller Industries has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.02.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $203.14 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 4.78%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Miller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLR. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Miller Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 348,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,939,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Miller Industries by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Miller Industries by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 63,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Miller Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

