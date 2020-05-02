Short Interest in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Increases By 5.5%

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 6,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lowered MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

NYSE MRC traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $4.77. 1,113,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,434. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.49 million, a P/E ratio of 79.51 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.16 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 0.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that MRC Global will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director H B. Wehrle III purchased 50,000 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 537,484 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,857.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Elton Ray Bond purchased 13,000 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $45,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,604.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 126,050 shares of company stock valued at $735,359. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in MRC Global by 50.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 11,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MRC Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,728,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,405,000 after purchasing an additional 80,963 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in MRC Global by 28.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in MRC Global by 143.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in MRC Global by 64.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

