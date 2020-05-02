Short Interest in Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Expands By 7.9%

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 156,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

In other Quanterix news, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $84,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $46,475.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,081 shares of company stock worth $1,705,729 in the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,422,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,160,000 after purchasing an additional 354,437 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,337,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,614,000 after purchasing an additional 211,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after purchasing an additional 29,680 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 888,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 171,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at $9,693,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QTRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of Quanterix stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $25.09. The stock had a trading volume of 214,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,915. Quanterix has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $741.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.80.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 43.65% and a negative net margin of 71.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanterix will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

