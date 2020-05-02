SIBCoin (SIB) Market Cap Hits $395,499.97

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $395,499.97 and $1,814.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,910.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.16 or 0.02414652 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.58 or 0.02890712 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00538023 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00724292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012009 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00076039 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00025115 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00515613 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,375,626 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, Livecoin, Upbit and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

