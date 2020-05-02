Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €24.29 ($28.24).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIGHT. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Signify has a twelve month low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a twelve month high of €36.06 ($41.93).

About Signify

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

