Silverway Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,377.00 (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 40.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. During the last week, Silverway has traded down 92% against the US dollar. Silverway has a market capitalization of $18,372.35 and approximately $1,377.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Silverway token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit, CoinLim and BitMart.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,910.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.58 or 0.02890712 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002092 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000468 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00636243 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Silverway Token Profile

Silverway (CRYPTO:SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform. The official website for Silverway is silverway.io.

Silverway Token Trading

Silverway can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Coinsbit and CoinLim. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

