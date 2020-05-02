Skycoin (SKY) Trading 11.3% Higher Over Last Week

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $8.60 million and $191,795.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00005359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, C2CX, Iquant and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.17 or 0.02380832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00196119 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00063594 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043022 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, C2CX, Cryptopia, Iquant and ChaoEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

