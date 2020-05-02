SolarCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $480.00 (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One SolarCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Bittrex. In the last week, SolarCoin has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. SolarCoin has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $480.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin (SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,983,874 coins and its circulating supply is 57,535,666 coins. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Lykke Exchange, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

