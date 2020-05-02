SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,972 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.9% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.09% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $45,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 72.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,228,000 after purchasing an additional 261,777 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.4% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $159.78 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $164.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.52.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

