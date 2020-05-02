SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Position Lessened by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $30.60 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $31.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.71.

