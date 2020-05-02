SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,318 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 459.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $90.83 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $99.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.51.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

