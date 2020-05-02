St. James Investment Company LLC Purchases Shares of 225,188 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

St. James Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 225,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,804,000. Starbucks accounts for about 1.9% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.94 on Friday, hitting $73.79. The company had a trading volume of 11,027,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,590,826. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.80. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.02%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

