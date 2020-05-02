Stars Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TSG)

Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 5,703 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 660% compared to the average volume of 750 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stars Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,104,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,353,000 after purchasing an additional 350,269 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stars Group by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 14,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stars Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,158,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Stars Group by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Stars Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Stars Group from $24.50 to $21.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Stars Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

NASDAQ:TSG opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.32 and a beta of 1.36. Stars Group has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average is $22.77.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Stars Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stars Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

