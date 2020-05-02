Steem Dollars Trading Up 5.4% Over Last Week (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00011804 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, GOPAX and OpenLedger DEX. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $5.92 million and $82,665.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,897.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.40 or 0.02892836 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002095 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000468 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00636987 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

SBD is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,637,224 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, GOPAX, Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.