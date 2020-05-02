Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 260 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 55,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Shone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,576.95.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $15,411,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG stock traded down $28.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,320.61. 2,061,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,382. The stock has a market cap of $907.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,189.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,320.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 40.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

