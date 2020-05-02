Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 297.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,765 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $5.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,118,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,791. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.67 and a 200-day moving average of $197.91. The company has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.60.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

