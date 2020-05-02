Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,105 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,300,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 13,665.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 747,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 742,294 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,194,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,292,000 after buying an additional 444,767 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 513,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,653,000 after buying an additional 383,215 shares during the period. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,199. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The company has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Several brokerages have commented on KMB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.70.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,326 shares of company stock worth $5,387,321. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

