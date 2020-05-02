Storj (STORJ) 1-Day Volume Hits $66.32 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Storj has a market capitalization of $15.30 million and approximately $66.32 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Ethfinex and ABCC. In the last week, Storj has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.17 or 0.02380832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00196119 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00063594 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043022 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Storj’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. The official website for Storj is storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Storj can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Ethfinex, IDAX, OKEx, Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit, CoinTiger, ABCC, Liqui, IDEX, Binance, Tidex, Radar Relay, Liquid, Livecoin and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

