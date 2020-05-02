Storm (STORM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $642,349.00

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Storm has a market cap of $9.21 million and approximately $642,349.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Storm has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One Storm token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Binance, Bitbns and Radar Relay.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.20 or 0.02385203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00196083 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00063724 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00042810 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Storm Profile

Storm’s launch date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,715,901,012 tokens. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com.

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Radar Relay, Bittrex, Upbit, WazirX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, YoBit, Coinnest, Binance, HitBTC and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

