STRAKS Market Cap Achieves $23,345.07 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. STRAKS has a total market cap of $23,345.07 and approximately $6.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,908.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.58 or 0.02397504 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.88 or 0.02917318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00551831 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00720854 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011908 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00084019 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00025252 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00519571 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

