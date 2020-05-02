Streamit Coin (STREAM) Trading Down 16.5% Over Last 7 Days

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded down 23.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Streamit Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Crex24 and VinDAX. Streamit Coin has a market cap of $410,299.34 and $168,109.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Streamit Coin has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Streamit Coin alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00312404 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00418490 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012856 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007365 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000223 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Streamit Coin Profile

Streamit Coin (CRYPTO:STREAM) is a coin. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 12,366,470 coins. Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com. Streamit Coin’s official message board is streamitcoin.com/#. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streamit Coin

Streamit Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamit Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamit Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamit Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamit Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamit Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.