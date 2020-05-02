Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 15,450 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,259,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of Yum China worth $53,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 68,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Yum China by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Yum China by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Yum China by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUMC stock opened at $46.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.41. Yum China had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 target price on shares of Yum China in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

