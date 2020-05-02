Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 27,094 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,094 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of J M Smucker worth $55,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 963.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,383,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SJM. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.69.

Shares of SJM opened at $115.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.64. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $128.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

