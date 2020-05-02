Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 29,483 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,483 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.43% of Evergy worth $53,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $290,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $131,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,166.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,280 shares of company stock worth $841,276. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $55.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.10 and its 200-day moving average is $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. Evergy has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVRG. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.