Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 36,514 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,514 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Xylem worth $46,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Xylem by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,494,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,024.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XYL stock opened at $69.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $89.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.01.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

XYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Xylem from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.69.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

