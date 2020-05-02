Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 41,069 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 667,922 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,069 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of First Republic Bank worth $54,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,816,000 after purchasing an additional 233,424 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,470,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,623,000 after buying an additional 101,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,681,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,360,000 after buying an additional 119,542 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $142,433,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $129,471,000.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $100.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $122.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.49.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $916.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. Stephens raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.93.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

