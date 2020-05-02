Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 54,189 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 741,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 54,189 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $49,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $131,136,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,524,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 285.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,508,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,530 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,695,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,279,000 after purchasing an additional 727,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,303,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,272,000,000 after purchasing an additional 446,005 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPD has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.70.

EXPD opened at $71.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.16 and its 200 day moving average is $72.93. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,327.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

