Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,898,413 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,950,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of Pure Storage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,106,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. Pure Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.45 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSTG. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $3,322,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,101.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

