Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,002 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.60% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $47,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18,853.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,454,000 after purchasing an additional 735,272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,762,000 after purchasing an additional 199,705 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,707,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 637,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,278,000 after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $95.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.54. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kyle Gano sold 3,690 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total value of $380,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,449 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $561,737.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,643,254.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,909 shares of company stock worth $7,918,885 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $147.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.27.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.