Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Markel worth $56,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $834.08 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $710.52 and a 12-month high of $1,347.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $911.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,110.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 37.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MKL. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $945.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,098.33.

In other news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,453,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

