Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,626,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473,728 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.62% of Masco worth $56,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 59,900.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 889.9% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Masco by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MAS opened at $40.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 5,755.26% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

MAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Masco from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.21.

In related news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,612.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

